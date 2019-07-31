|
|
Susan D. Mendez
Susan Dorothy Strong Mendez, age 73 of Stratford passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019 in the presence of her two loving sons. She spent her last days surrounded by friends and loved ones. She was the widow of Frederick Albert Mendez. Born in Bronx, New York on April 17, 1946 she was the daughter of the late Henry and Ida Krone Strong. Susan was a teacher for many years. She had taught in New Jersey and retired from the Stratford Public Schools.
Susan had a special desire to love and serve people - especially her family. She enjoyed family camping trips, hosting parties, going to Yankees games, playing with her kids and grandkids and spending time with family and friends at her cottage by the lake - which she considered to be "in the same area code as heaven."
She is survived by her two loving and devoted sons, Michael Mendez of Fairfield and John Mendez and his wife Kate of Stratford. She is also survived by her brothers William and Robert Strong and her beloved grandchildren, Maxwell, Everly, Lucy and Emily Mendez.
All are welcome to a Celebration of Life service which will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 at Black Rock Congregational Church, 3685 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield. Interment will be held privately in Union Cemetery. Friends may greet the family on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford. Donations in her memory may be made to Black Rock Congregational Church "Deacon's Fund," 3685 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield 06825. To offer online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 1, 2019