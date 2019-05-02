Susan "Sue" H. Mills

Susan "Sue" Henry Mills, age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends at Bridgeport Hospital on April 27, 2019. Mrs. Mills was most recently residing in Monroe, CT.

Sue was born in Bridgeport, CT on November 28, 1940 to William C. Henry and Dorothy "Dot" W. Henry, of Easton, CT. Sue grew up in Easton and graduated from Bassik High School in Bridgeport. She graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan University in Buckhannon, WV. She was a teacher and lifelong resident of her favorite state, CT.

Sue is survived by her beloved family; husband of 28 years, Richard Mills, of Monroe; her three children, Paige (Rich) Pye of Brockport, NY; Colin (Julie) Gouveia of Jenkintown, PA; Peter (Marci) Gouveia of Southbury, CT; along with her step children Wendy (Mitch) Gross of Scarsdale, NY; and Craig (Claire) Mills of Larchmont, NY; and her nine grandchildren: Mackenzie, Madison and Matthew Pye; Alison, Anna and Will Gouveia; Troy and Jack Gouveia; and Darcy Mills. She is also survived by her niece Cindy Henry and her nephew Scott Henry. Sue was predeceased by her brother, Bruce C. Henry.

Through the course of her life Sue loved the outdoors, both the beach and mountains, and playing tennis and other sports with her many friends and family members. Sue was also an avid reader and could comment on just about any book. Though, most of all she loved her husband, children and grandchildren, who called her by her preferred nickname, "Mimi". She thought about her family all the time and always made time for everyone, as her family truly was the most important thing in her life. Sue was also an avid fan who never missed a UCONN women's basketball game as long as anyone can remember.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home at 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468 on Friday, May 10th from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be a memorial eulogy at 6 p.m. Following the visitation hours, Sue's family welcomes you to join them for a reception at the Red Rooster Pub, 160 South Main Street, Newtown, CT beginning at 7:30 p.m. The burial will be a private family ceremony on Saturday, May 11th.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mrs. Mills' name to her local library, the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library ( http://www.ewml.org), which will help to spread her love of reading.