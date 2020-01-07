Connecticut Post Obituaries
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
(203) 445-8500
Susan Scholler
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Jude Parish Church
707 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT
Burial
Following Services
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
1056 Daniels Farm Road
Trumbull, CT
Susan Scholler


1957 - 2020
Susan Scholler Obituary
Susan Marie Scholler
Susan Marie Scholler of Monroe, CT entered eternal rest after a courageous and inspiring battle with cancer on January 4, 2020. Born in New York City on January 14, 1957, Susan was the 2nd of 5 children of Victor and Marie Hoyecki.
In 1985, she married her devoted husband of 34 years, Gregg Scholler. Susan is the beloved mother of 3 children – Jennifer Zaniewski (Doug), Daniel Scholler (fiancé Kelly Gillen), and Jillian Scholler. Susan was predeceased by her father, Victor, and survived by her mother, Marie Hoyecki and siblings Ellen Nelson, Victor Hoyecki Jr. (Nancy), Tricia Rosin (Frank) and Robert Hoyecki and 10 nieces and nephews.
A radiant mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend, coworker. A whole hearted lover of everybody and everything in life. Special, understanding, smart, amazing, nice, and inspirational all described the joy of Susan.
Susan graduated from Bucknell University with a BSCE in 1979. Susan worked for Turner Construction, instrumental in the growth of Turner's construction operations in Connecticut. Working for Turner was a source of great pride with Susan, and she cherished all the friendships she created working at Turner.
Susan was a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission for multiple terms in Monroe. Susan also helped run the Masuk High School All Sports Booster Club for eight years, volunteering countless hours fundraising for the student athletes at Masuk High School.
Her passion was taking care of her children, supporting and guiding loved ones, playing cards and games with family and friends, hosting parties, going to the beach, reading, writing essays, volunteering, and planning extravagant vacations.
Friends may celebrate that Susan's life is at peace and free of pain on Thursday, January 9, 2020, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 10, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Jude Parish Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT. Burial to immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull, CT. The family strongly requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made at Closer to Free, Yale-New Haven/Smilow Cancer Hospital.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 8, 2020
