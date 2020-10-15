Susan E. Thompson
Susan Esther Thompson, age 77, beloved wife of 32 years of the late Peter Thompson, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Joseph's Center in Trumbull. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Carl Vernon Nelson and Barbara (Marky) Belco, she grew up in Fairfield and graduated from Andrew Warde High School. Susan worked for many years as an administrative assistant at Perkin Elmer as well as IBEW in Monroe. She loved camping with her husband where she spent every opportunity and loved when family would visit at camp. Susan was very talented at crocheting, and made many homemade gifts for family and friends. She loved country music as well as watching movies. She enjoyed visiting local casinos and traveling to Las Vegas with her sister. Survivors include her sister, Barbara Wendel of Stratford, nephew Edward Hungerford of Stratford, great-nephew Kyle Hungerford of Fairfield, niece Meredith Tomas & husband Richard Tomas & great-niece Shannon Tomas and a brother-in-law William Wakeman of Trumbull. She was predeceased by her sister, Lee Wakeman. Services will be private. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com