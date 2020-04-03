|
Susan (Craft) Urban
Susan (Craft) Urban, age 79, of Stratford, passed away on April 1, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut to the late Nelson and Helen Craft. Susan worked for over 25 years at Bank of America, starting out as a teller and working her way up to investment advisor. Susan's pride and joy was always her family, and especially loved playing board games at the holidays with her children and grandchildren, and watching her granddaughter compete in dance competitions. After retirement, she volunteered at her daughter's office, answering phones and offering a helping hand wherever she could. Susan was predeceased by her husband and love of her life, Frank J. Urban, her son Christopher, sister Sharon Gelb and brother Nelson Craft, Jr. She is survived by her three devoted daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia and John Sulik of Farmington, Catherine and Jeffrey Kates of Stratford, and Andrea and David Ahern of Stratford. She is also survived by her eight cherished grandchildren, Stephanie, Kyle, Nicole, Dylan, Danielle, Christopher, James, Leigh Ann, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Due to the current health situation, services will be private. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 5, 2020