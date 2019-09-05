|
Susan Filip Zaleha
Susan Filip Zaleha, age 97, wife of the late George T. Zaleha and longtime Monroe resident, currently of Derby, passed away August 15. She was born in Kalnica, Czechoslovakia on July 7, 1922, daughter of the late Ondrej and Anna Simo Filip. She was a member of The Monroe Congregational Church U.C.C., where she served on several boards, including chairperson of Biscuits & Pies for the annual Strawberry Festival, Morning Circle member and cooked for the Retired Men's Club. She served as a Girl Scout Leader in Monroe and is a Past Mother Advisor of Monroe Assembly #33, International Order of the Rainbow Girls. She worked as a baker for The Monroe School System and was also active in gardening, knitting, crocheting and many other crafts. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children Suzanne F. Ward and her husband Dr. L. Stephen of Brown Deer, Wisconsin, Joyce E. Rousseau and her husband Gilles of Southbury, CT and William H. Zaleha II and his wife Deborah of Derby, with whom she resided, 5 grandchildren Jeannette and Andre Ward, Hope (John) Cotter, Deborah (Gregory) Zeoli, Dr. William (Jodi) Zaleha III, and step grandsons Matthew and Andrew Rousseau, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Jan Filip, sister Margaret Filip Kiss, grandson Christian Ward and step granddaughter Lauren Rousseau. A memorial service and celebration of the life of Susan F. Zaleha, lovingly known as Babka, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11:15 a.m., at The Monroe Congregational Church, U.C.C., 34 Church St. 06468. Friends may greet the family from 9:30-11:00 a.m. before the service, in Rexford Hall. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to either Monroe Congregational Church or Christ Episcopal Church of Ansonia. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, has been privileged with the arrangements. (www.jenkinskingfh.com)
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 6, 2019