Susanne Turek Navarette
Susanne Turek Navarette, age 66 of Stratford, after battling cancer for almost 7 years, the cancer finally won. She passed away peacefully at home with the people she loved most, her partner and her son. Born in Bridgeport on October 25, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Paul Jr., and Jean Cutrufello Turek. Sue was an employee of Sikorsky Aircraft for more than 30 years. She was also formerly employed by Masonic Homes as a Nurse's Aide and a flower arranger at Gloria's and for a company that made sails. She was extremely talented when it came to sewing, knitting, crocheting and quilting. Having made many of her own clothes, afghans and quilts, Sue also had a passion for gardening. The house she lived in had been neglected on the outside for many years; through hard work (mostly from her partner) and with a good eye for design, she won an award for Best Creative Design in 2017 from the Town of Stratford. She is survived by her partner Steve Hermann; her son Dale Navarette; cousins Billy Figlar and Betty Morgan; and many friends. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 9, 2020.