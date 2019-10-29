|
Susie Reed
Susie Reed 75 of Oxford passed away unexpectedly on October 24.
Formerly of Norwalk, CT, she was the cherished daughter of the late Lattie and Stella Latimer.
Susie enjoyed the company of many dear friends including Michael Boyd, Nancy and Robert Norden of Maine, Lois McCormick of North Carolina and Peggy Sharlow of Ridgefield.
Susie was a graduate of Keuka College, Keuka Park, NY.
She was a school teacher in the Wilton school system for over 40 years.
Susie was a nature lover which included her much loved cats as well as an avid gardener.
The Nursery where she worked for many years was a place for her to meet her old friends and be around plants and trees. She was also a volunteer at a local food pantry for several years.
Memorial services will be held at Miller-Ward Funeral Home, 260 Bank St., Seymour, on Thursday, November 7 at 4 p.m.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 30, 2019