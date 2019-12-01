|
|
Suzanne Noel
Bridgeport, CT after a brief illness. She was 89. Suzanne was born on June 25, 1930 in Richmond, P. Quebec, Canada. In 1950 she married Jean-Paul Noel and moved to United States and together raised their daughter Murielle. Suzanne retired from Sikorsky Aircraft after 29 years in blade production primarily for helicopters. Suzanne along with her husband were avid travelers going cross country with their motorhome many times throughout the United States and Canada. Also trips to Hawaii, Europe and doing over 35 cruises. Her famous lasagna and potato salad will be missed, however she will be remembered as the lady that always had a smile on her face. Mrs. Noel is survived by her husband, Jean-Paul, daughter and significant other, Murielle Madore and David Ellis of Milford; her grandson, Brian Madore and fiancée, Cortney Goulet of North Haven and many nephews and nieces. Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Memorial Service to be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford. Interment will be private. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 5, 2019