Suzanne Salvatore
Suzanne M. Salvatore
Suzanne "Sue" M. Salvatore, 72, of Kissimmee, Florida, passed away on June 20, 2020. Sue was born on December 10, 1947 in Bridgeport Connecticut to the late Mrs. Mary S. (Nee; Skutel) and William J. Saksa Sr. She lived in Stratford, Connecticut and spend most of her time there, before moving to Kissimmee, Florida. She met and married the love of her life, Eugene Salvatore, and they spend many beautiful years together traveling the world; including 52 Disney Cruises, and enjoying every aspect of Life. She shared her passion for people, in working over 20 years with Publix, before retiring. Sue was predeceased by her son, Timothy "Timmy" Melcher and her brother, William Saksa. Sue is survived by her Husband, Eugene Salvatore and her sister, Marilyn Poe.

Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 26, 2020.
