Sylvester Lanham
Sylvester Lanham entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Bridgeport Health Care Center. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Baker-Isaac Funeral Chapel, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport. The family will receive guests from 9:00 a.m., until time of service at the chapel. Interment follows at 1:00 p.m., CT State Veteran's Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Avenue, Bridgeport, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 13, 2019