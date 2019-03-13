Connecticut Post Obituaries
Sylvester Lanham Obituary
Sylvester Lanham
Sylvester Lanham entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Bridgeport Health Care Center. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Baker-Isaac Funeral Chapel, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport. The family will receive guests from 9:00 a.m., until time of service at the chapel. Interment follows at 1:00 p.m., CT State Veteran's Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Avenue, Bridgeport, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 13, 2019
