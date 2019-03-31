Connecticut Post Obituaries

Sylvia Dvorchik


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sylvia Dvorchik Obituary
Sylvia Dvorchik
Sylvia Dvorchik, age 98 of Boca Raton, FL, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Mrs. Dvorchik was born in Brooklyn, NY, a daughter of the late Simon and Rose Weintraub, and was the beloved wife of the late Harold Dvorchik. Mrs. Dvorchik is survived by her devoted children, Bruce Dvorchik and Sharon Van der Laan, Robert and Irene Dvorchik, and Dori and David O. Stern, Grandsons Samuel, Blake, Paolo and Eli Dvorchik, and Benjamin Stern, and Great-grandsons Jacob and Noah Dvorchik. Also survived by her sisters Naomi Rappoport and Estelle Elkin. Pre-deceased by her sister Anne Mell. Services will be private. Shiva will be observed at the Stern residence 46 Elizabeth Rd, Hamden on Thursday, April 4 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the or .
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2019
