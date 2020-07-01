Sylvia Epstein

Sylvia Kurlansky EpsteinSylvia Kurlansky Epstein, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26th as the result of complications from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Happily married to Harold S. Epstein for 64 years, she had relocated permanently back to her hometown of Bridgeport, Connecticut from Palm Beach, Florida following his passing in 2018. Sylvia is survived by two daughters, Martha and Lenore; her son Matthew and his wife Rebekah; three loving grandchildren, Benjamin, Shoshana, and Gabrielle; two brothers, Normand Kurland and Dr. Louis Kurlansky; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Born in 1931, Sylvia was the daughter of Lena Abramowitz Krentzman, and granddaughter of Louis Kurlansky and Fannie Resnikoff. Sylvia graduated from both Central High School and Connecticut Teachers College before becoming an elementary school teacher in the 1950's.Sylvia was a passionate and skilled tennis player, winning numerous awards and confounding opponents of all ages up and down the eastern seaboard with her subtle precision and quick footwork. She was an exuberant lover of classical music and show tunes; an avid singer, dancer, and piano player; and a wonderful sailor and chef. Sylvia's tireless contributions to the Bridgeport Jewish Community culminated in her early 1980's role as producer of Fiddler on the Roof for Congregation B'nai Israel. She was also active with The Workmen's Circle and a supporter of the Jewish Home for the Elderly and the Jewish Community Center.Sylvia will be remembered by those close to her as a kind soul, a loving mother, and an unwavering friend. However, it would be remiss to overlook her extraordinary style, grace, and beauty. Everywhere she went, heads would turn, and strangers would note with aplomb, "Now that is one classy woman".A memorial service will be held in approximately one year at Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to The Tommy Fund for Childhood Cancer, PO Box 8295, New Haven, CT 06530.