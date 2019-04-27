Sylvia K. Walter

Sylvia K. Walter, age 98 of Orlando, FL and formerly of Bridgeport, CT, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Sylvia was born in Bridgeport, a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Lavitsky, and was a retired employee of both the Bridgeport and Stratford Boards of Education. As a young teen, she submitted prize winning stores to Uncle Dudley's Post Page in the Bridgeport Post. Later in life, she co-authored many musicals for the Sisterhood of Congregation Ahavath Achim and the Jewish Home for the Elderly. Sylvia served as a volunteer for the Jewish Home, and as a medical ride coordinator for Jewish Family Services, earning the Outstanding Volunteer of the Year award in 1999. She was honored by the United Way in 2003 for her volunteerism, was a past president of the Jewish War Veterans Auxiliary Post 88, the Center Jewish Women, was an officer for AARP, Chapter 831 and a volunteer reader and tutor for the School Volunteers of Bridgeport. She was a member of Congregation Ahavath Achim, a life member of the Jewish Home for the Elderly, and a board member for the Jewish Historical Society in Bridgeport. She was well known for her sense of humor, always having a joke to tell, and performed comedy programs for B'nai Brith, ORT, and the children of Holocaust Survivors. The library was her second home. Sylvia is survived by her beloved son Dr. Mark Kaplan (Linda), daughter-in-law Pamela Walter of Branford, CT, her granddaughter Rebekah Moseley (Eugene) and their son Gideon, grandson Daniel Kaplan (Megan) and their son Simon, granddaughter Rachel Kaplan and grandson Jonathan (Christina), her brother Cantor/Rabbi Samuel Lavitsky (Lisa), and sister Lee Lester. She was predeceased by her first husband, Samuel B. Kaplan, a WWII Veteran in 1947, her second husband I. Claymond Walter, her brother, Nelson Lovett, her sister-in-law, Libby Lovett, her beloved sister Ruth Lovett, and by her beloved son Alan L. Walter. A graveside service will take place on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10 AM DIRECTLY at Loyalty Cemetery, 172 Burroughs Rd. in Fairfield. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary