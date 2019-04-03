Sylvia Garofano Kosnoski

Sylvia "Snow" (Garofano) Kosnoski, age 94, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, April 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late George Kosnoski. Born in Bridgeport on August 4, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Silvio and Assunta Lombardi Garofano. Mrs. Kosnoski worked as a seamstress for many years before her retirement. A woman of great faith, she was a dedicated parishioner of Our Lady of Good Council and often loved to play bingo there. Her greatest enjoyment however was found in the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored so much. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Georgina Montanaro and her husband John of Stratford, her cherished grandchildren, Brittley and Brody Montanaro and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband George, she was also predeceased by her sisters, Louise Spada and her husband Dominic, Lucille Lacivita and her husband Dan and Emily Cinotti and her husband Angelo.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Mary Leslie, Lucille Drummond and Dr. Naik's office for their care and compassion they provided.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. James Church, 2110 Main St., Stratford. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull