Sylvia (Schnall) Mooney

Sylvia (Schnall) Mooney passed away at 93 on June 3rd. She was known as the best "Ma" in the world and loved by all who knew her. Wife of 68 years to predeceased William Mooney, longtime owner of Mooney's Sporting Goods. She was predeceased by her daughter Bonnie Friedman and survived by her son, Ray Mooney and his wife Gail, her daughter Cindy Kramer and her husband Chris, son-in-law Gary Friedman and her sister Marion Recht. She also had seven grandchildren Amy, Jody, Rachel, Samantha, Benjamin, Colvin and Marley and 2 great-grandchildren Samuel and Lyla. Funeral Services will be held graveside at Rodeph Shalom Cemetery in Fairfield at 1 p.m. Friday. Donations may be made to the Altzheimer's Foundation of America in her memory.



