Sylvia Twarog, Age 76, of Shelton entered into rest on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford. She was born in Coaldale, PA on September 18, 1944, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred (Unitis) Yencha. She moved to Connecticut in 1962 where she lived in Southport with her Uncle John and Aunt Helen Yencha until she got married. Sylvia enjoyed attending polka dances where she met her husband Edward when he was playing in the Twarog Brothers Orchestra. She worked for Travelers before becoming a full-time mom and homemaker. She also spent time being a caregiver for elderly members of the family. Sylvia is the beloved mother of Michael Twarog and his wife Melissa of Saunderstown, RI; Jeffrey Twarog and his wife Lisa of Shelton, CT; and the adoring grandmother of Olivia and Charlotte Twarog of Saunderstown, RI; and Julianne and Ryan Twarog of Shelton, CT. Sylvia was predeceased by her devoted husband Edward Twarog who she was married to for 42 years. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery, 308 River Rd., Shelton. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy, 96 Cummings Point Road, Stamford, CT 06902, https://acgtfoundation.org/
