|
|
Sylvia Weinberg
Sylvia Weinberg, 92, died suddenly Friday, August 9, 2019. She lived most recently at Meadow Ridge, a retirement community, where, as always, she was surrounded by a large group of loyal friends. Prior to that she lived in Westport, Stratford and then Florida after retiring from teaching.
Sylvia was born in New York City to Edward and Ella Stein. She had an idyllic childhood, shared with her beloved brother, Joel, who died two years ago in Santa Fe, NM. She attended Walton High School, graduating at 15 years of age. She attended Hunter College as an undergraduate and obtained a master's degree in education from Columbia University. She then taught school in one of New York's rougher neighborhoods.
In 1946, a serendipitous referral to a new dentist on the Grand Concourse introduced her to the love of her life, Jack Weinberg. They married in 1948 and their son Larry was born in 1950, and daughter, Louise in 1953. They lived in the Bronx for several years, then followed the well-trodden path to Fairfield County, first briefly in Norwalk then Westport. When the kids reached school age, Sylvia began substitute teaching which evolved into a full-time position. She spent most of her career at Greens Farms Elementary school, teaching first and second grades. She truly loved teaching, in an era when the children loved to sit in her lap. It was not unusual for her to teach a child and then, years later, his or her children which gave her great pleasure. She retired in 1988 to spend more time with Jack, and they relocated first to Oronoque Village then to West Palm Beach. Jack passed away in 1993 but Sylvia remained in Florida until returning to Connecticut 6 years ago.
Sylvia and Jack loved making friends and spending time socializing. Their weekend parties in Westport in the late 50's and 60's were lively affairs with Jack at the piano while their guests sang along. Sylvia was an avid reader, a lover of crossword puzzles and theater and, especially after Jack died, an avid traveler. Sylvia was devoted to her family and was thrilled with the recent birth of her first great-grandchild, Wesley Jack McGlynn.
Sylvia is survived by her son, Larry Weinberg and his wife Deb of Santa Fe, New Mexico and their daughter Leah and her husband Scott of Denver, Colorado; her daughter, Louise McGlynn and her husband Michael of Westport and their son Eric, his wife Laura and their son Wesley of McMinnville, Oregon; their son Sean and his wife Molly of New York City; and their daughter Jamie of Westport. Funeral services shall take place at the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Rd., Fairfield, CT on Friday at 12:00 p.m. The family requests that donations be made to a .
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 13, 2019