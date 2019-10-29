|
Sylvia Weitzer
Sylvia Weitzer, age 94 of Bridgeport, CT, passed away at home on Monday, October 28, 2019 with her loved ones by her side. Sylvia was born in Bronx, NY, daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline Diamond.
Sylvia was a dedicated Teacher in Stamford for many years until she retired to travel with her beloved husband Abby. Upon retirement she volunteered and shared her expertise at Literacy Volunteers. Sylvia had a great love for life, of dancing with Abby, traveling and enjoying all her treasured friendships. Her family always came first and she was always there for her children and grandchildren.
Sylvia is survived by her devoted children, Steve and Grace Weitzer, Laurie Gnolfo; adored grandchildren, Jake and Ben Pistor, Alan and Iliza Weitzer, Joseph and Tiffany Weitzer, Robert Weitzer, and by great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Eli Weitzer. She was predeceased by her loving husband Abby, her brother and sister, Mort and Blossom, and by her son-in-law Tony. The family is greatful for the wonderful, loving care she received from her niece, Ronni Wardlaw and Alphancie Williams.
Services will take place on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 each Road in Fairfield, with interment following at the Agudath Shalom Cemetery, 554 West Hill Road in Stamford. Shiva will be observed at the home of Grace and Steve Weitzer following the interment on Thursday, and on Saturday from 6-9 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017, or to Literacy Volunteers, 60 Palmer Hill Road, Stamford, CT 06902.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 30, 2019