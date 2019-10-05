Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
(203) 445-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvine Czarnecka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Sylvine Czarnecka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Sylvine Czarnecka Obituary
Sister Sylvine Czarncka
Sister Sylvine (Frances Czarnecka) was born in Jamaica, NY, the oldest of five children. Her family moved to Ozone Park, NY where she attended St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Elementary School and upon graduation enrolled in Franklin K. Lane High School. After one year, Sister Sylvine transferred to Nazareth Academy in Philadelphia, PA. Sister was received into the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth in 1942 and after completing her formation years was assigned to teach at Colegio Espiritu Santo in Puerto Rico. After nine years, Sister returned to the United States where she was assigned to teach schools at both the elementary and high school level throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Sister retired from full time teaching in 1998 but continued to substitute part-time in elementary schools in Brooklyn and Queens, NY until 2005. Sister Sylvine then moved to Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent, Monroe, CT where, for ten years, she assumed the role of receptionist. Experiencing health problems, Sister retired fully in 2015. Sister passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019 after a long illness.
Sister is survived by Edward and Lucy Czarnecki, her brother and sister-in-law; her nieces Gail Bordenca, Marylyn DeGregorio and Frances Cendroski; her nephews- John Czarnecki, Christopher Czarnecki and Edward Czarnecki Jr.; numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Brenda Jablonowski and her brothers Stanley and Alexander Czarnecki.
Wake will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, 2-5pm at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent, 1428 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT. Funeral Mass to be celebrated Monday, October 7, 2019, 11am at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent. Interment to immediately follow.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
Download Now