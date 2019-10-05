|
Sister Sylvine Czarncka
Sister Sylvine (Frances Czarnecka) was born in Jamaica, NY, the oldest of five children. Her family moved to Ozone Park, NY where she attended St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Elementary School and upon graduation enrolled in Franklin K. Lane High School. After one year, Sister Sylvine transferred to Nazareth Academy in Philadelphia, PA. Sister was received into the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth in 1942 and after completing her formation years was assigned to teach at Colegio Espiritu Santo in Puerto Rico. After nine years, Sister returned to the United States where she was assigned to teach schools at both the elementary and high school level throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Sister retired from full time teaching in 1998 but continued to substitute part-time in elementary schools in Brooklyn and Queens, NY until 2005. Sister Sylvine then moved to Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent, Monroe, CT where, for ten years, she assumed the role of receptionist. Experiencing health problems, Sister retired fully in 2015. Sister passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019 after a long illness.
Sister is survived by Edward and Lucy Czarnecki, her brother and sister-in-law; her nieces Gail Bordenca, Marylyn DeGregorio and Frances Cendroski; her nephews- John Czarnecki, Christopher Czarnecki and Edward Czarnecki Jr.; numerous grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Brenda Jablonowski and her brothers Stanley and Alexander Czarnecki.
Wake will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, 2-5pm at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent, 1428 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT. Funeral Mass to be celebrated Monday, October 7, 2019, 11am at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Convent. Interment to immediately follow.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 6, 2019