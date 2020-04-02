Connecticut Post Obituaries
Szabolcs Gellert Lengyel
Szabolcs "Jake" Gellert Lengyel, 76 years old, a longtime resident of Monroe, passed away on March 30, 2020, at home with his loving wife beside him.
He was born in Budapest, Hungary, the son of Elek and Maria (Magyar) Lengyel and younger brother to Csaba Lengyel. Forced to flee during the Hungarian Revolution of 1956, the family made their way to Paris, France and finally arrived in the United States of America, on May 5, 1959. He embraced his new country and language and was very proud to become an American.
He graduated from the University of Bridgeport as a mechanical engineer and went to work for and eventually retired from Hubbell Wiring Devices. He was an avid model train enthusiast and amateur photographer. He was a longtime member of St. Emery in Fairfield, CT. He was happily married to Gizella Papp for 18 years and had two sons: Attila and Miklos (Miki).
He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Darlene Reilly-Lengyel, his sons: Attila (Bonnie) Lengyel, Miklos (Danielle) Lengyel, stepson Christopher Reilly, 2 grandsons Justin and Jason Lengyel, and a step grandson Hank Girard. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother and his first wife, Gizella.
Services are undetermined at this time. The family asks that everyone stay home and healthy.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 3, 2020
