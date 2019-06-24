Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Infant Church
450 Racebrook Rd
Orange, CT
View Map
Tadeusz Butanowicz, 86, of Orange, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Osowa, Poland on June 2, 1933 to the late Stanislaw and Stefania Butanowicz and immigrated to the United States in December of 1963. Before retiring, he was employed as a machinist at Bridgeport Machines for over 30 years. He was happiest spending time with his loving family and enjoyed his free time working in the yard and repairing things around the house. He was an avid fan of UCONN basketball and will be remembered by his family and friends for his kindness, generosity and humor.
Mr. Butanowicz is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Helena Januszkiewicz Butanowicz; his three devoted daughters, Elizabeth Deleon and her husband Vincent of Seymour, Donna Gomes and her husband Mickey of Milford and Melissa Bonanno and her husband Michael of Milford; grandchildren, Michael, Nicole, Matthew, Marissa, Elijah, Madison and Emma; great-grandchildren, Aisley and Tyler; and many loving brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT. Burial will follow at Mount St. Peter Cemetery, 219 New Haven Ave., Derby, CT. Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 25, 2019
