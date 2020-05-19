Tadeusz Piatek
Tadeusz Piatek, age 95, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of 58 years to the late Bertha Sibiski Piatek died peacefully on May 13, 2020 in Florida. Born in Wyszkow, Poland, he was the son of the late Jan and Antonina Piatek. Taken at the young age of 17, he was imprisoned in a labor camp during World War II by the Germans. In April 1945, Ted was rescued by the American army, which recruited him for guard duty. Ted was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, in 1949, before immigrating to the U.S. where he was proud and honored to become a United States citizen.
Ted worked as a Scrapper for 35 years at Bridgeport Machines where he was affectionately known as Mr. Friday (Piatek translates to Friday in English). He was a devoted Catholic, enjoyed bowling, watching baseball, avid gardener, and loved to try his luck at scratch off lottery tickets. Most of all he loved spending time and visiting with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his two daughters Carol Almeida and husband Frank of Florida, Donna Lorenzo of Bloomfield, three grandsons Nicholas, Justin and Michael Lorenzo, several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private with interment to take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery Trumbull. There will be a Memorial Mass in St. Michael the Archangel Church in Bridgeport and St. Andrew Church in Stuart, FL at a later date. The Commerce Hill Radozycki Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997. The family would like to thank the staff at Discovery Village of Stuart, FL for the loving and compassionate care he received along with the team of caring professionals from Treasure Coast Hospice. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com
Tadeusz Piatek, age 95, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of 58 years to the late Bertha Sibiski Piatek died peacefully on May 13, 2020 in Florida. Born in Wyszkow, Poland, he was the son of the late Jan and Antonina Piatek. Taken at the young age of 17, he was imprisoned in a labor camp during World War II by the Germans. In April 1945, Ted was rescued by the American army, which recruited him for guard duty. Ted was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, in 1949, before immigrating to the U.S. where he was proud and honored to become a United States citizen.
Ted worked as a Scrapper for 35 years at Bridgeport Machines where he was affectionately known as Mr. Friday (Piatek translates to Friday in English). He was a devoted Catholic, enjoyed bowling, watching baseball, avid gardener, and loved to try his luck at scratch off lottery tickets. Most of all he loved spending time and visiting with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his two daughters Carol Almeida and husband Frank of Florida, Donna Lorenzo of Bloomfield, three grandsons Nicholas, Justin and Michael Lorenzo, several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private with interment to take place in Gate of Heaven Cemetery Trumbull. There will be a Memorial Mass in St. Michael the Archangel Church in Bridgeport and St. Andrew Church in Stuart, FL at a later date. The Commerce Hill Radozycki Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997. The family would like to thank the staff at Discovery Village of Stuart, FL for the loving and compassionate care he received along with the team of caring professionals from Treasure Coast Hospice. For online condolences, memorial tributes and to make a donation, visit us at commercehillfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 19, 2020.