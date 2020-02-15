|
|
Taylor J. Breitbart
Taylor Jenée Breitbart, age 37, of Fairfield, Connecticut passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Her passing was a result of her lifetime struggle with juvenile diabetes.
Taylor was born in Houston, Texas on August 26th, 1982. She graduated from Fairfield High School and attended Sacred Heart University where she studied sociology and art. Taylor is survived by her beloved 12 year old son Shane Gilbertie, her mother Karen Varga, her father Kerry Breitbart, step parents Jay Varga and Lillian Breitbart, her brothers Gregory and John Breitbart, her grandmother Gloria Willer, ex-husband and good friend Tyler Gilbertie and devoted and loving partner Julien Bernier as well as her wonderful aunts, uncles and cousins.
Taylor's greatest joy was being a mother to her precious son Shane, who has been blessed with her heart, compassion and friendliness. She loved her time with family and friends. She was a talented artist, writer and equestrian who loved all animals but none more than her horse Bugs who provided her so much comfort and happiness.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 18th at First Congregational Church in Fairfield at 10:30 a.m. Family and Friends are invited to the Spear Miller Funeral Home in Fairfield on Monday, February 17th from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), or just the consideration of giving the ultimate gift of life through Organ Donation. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 16, 2020