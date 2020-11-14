Teale Stevens
On November 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with sepsis, Teale Stevens passed away at CT Hospice in Branford, CT with her husband by her side.
She was born on August 28, 1961 to Joseph and the late Marjorie Stevens in Bridgeport, CT. Teale is survived by her husband, Chris Rode, of Southport, CT, her son Michael Zembruski of Delray Beach, FL and son Steven Zembruski of Southport, CT. Survivors also include her brother, Ken Stevens of West Palm Beach, FL; sister Debra Kowalsky and husband, Bo of Westport, CT; sister Jean Labate and husband Rich of Trumbull, CT; sister Laura Stevens of Shelton, CT; nephews Joseph and Michael Giovannini of Shelton, CT and nieces Kaela and Kendall Kowalsky of Westport, CT; and longtime friend, Nancy Bieder.
Teale grew up in Black Rock where she was a star high school basketball player. She was the first woman to be awarded a full scholarship to play basketball for the Lady Stags at Fairfield University in 1979. She started a career in insurance but after the birth of Michael in 1990, she became the color commentator for the Lady Stags radio broadcasts with her good friend, John Cummings. Teale also did sideline reporting for News Channel 12 Sports. Teale was also a beloved basketball coach and teacher at Wakeman Boys and Girls Club in Southport and the Westport YMCA. Wherever Teale went in Fairfield or Westport she inevitably ran into players she had coached or their parents. No one could forget Coach Teale.
In 2009, Teale started a career in real estate at Coldwell Banker where she flourished. By 2018 she had become an award-winning agent who was loved by her colleagues. Teale was truly a people person. That fit well with her outsized, infectious personality. Her pride and joy were always her family including her dogs, Haishi and Dakota. She will be missed by her all of her friends and colleagues.
Her family would like to thank the nursing staff at Yale New Haven ICU for their tireless efforts to save Teale as well as the entire staff at CT Hospice who made her last days comfortable.
At the family's request, funeral services will be conducted privately. In lieu of flowers or cards, please consider a gift in her name to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. If possible, her family will conduct a memorial event at a venue to be determined in the spring.
