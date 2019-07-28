|
|
Teofila E. Camarro
Teofila E. (Wasyk) Camarro, age 101 years and 8 months, of Wallingford and formerly of Bridgeport, CT passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Bernard John Camarro also from Bridgeport. Born in Torrington, CT on November 4, 1917 she was the daughter of the late Konstanty Wasyk from Wykrot, Poland and Helena Tomaszewska Wasyk from Brahilow, Russia Ukrainia (Poland). She graduated from Toronto High School, Toronto, Ohio in 1935. Mrs. Camarro worked alongside of her husband as the co-owner of Barney's Radio & TV in Bridgeport for 46 years. In her early years she was proud to serve as a Cub Scout Leader. She was a lifetime member of the East End Yacht Club where she served many years as the treasurer of the Ladies Auxiliary. She also devoted numerous hours working in the St. Charles Church soup kitchen, where she built many lasting friendships. She enjoyed gardening and sewing and had as many as five sewing machines at one time in her sewing room. While living at Ashlar Village for 16 years, she was involved in all their recreational activities until she no longer could participate due to her failing health. Mother loved boxes, small wicker baskets, and tote bags. She sewed many small bags out of cotton for the gift shop. We would see other ladies using them when going to the dining room. She moved to Masonicare Health Center in October of 2015. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Teofila is survived by her four loving children, Bernard H. Camarro, Sr. (Phyllis), Kenneth Camarro (Theresa) all of Fairfield, Eleanor C. Winkel (Robert) of Stratford and Joan C. Simard of Salt Lake City, Utah, six cherished grandchildren, Michael David Winkel (Natalie), Eric R. Winkel, Thomas Camarro (Barbara), Daniel Camarro, Bernard H. Camarro, Jr. and Chris Camarro, five adored great-grandchildren, Joshua, Samantha, Aidan, Brody and Gabrielle as well as one surviving sister, Carol Rogers of Toronto, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two younger sisters, Julia Hughes of Toronto, Ohio and Jennie Dobies of Toronto, Ohio and Houston, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stratford Animal Rescue Society, P.O. Box 1371, Stratford, CT 06615. Contact the funeral home for additional addresses of other Animal Shelters or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Ashlar Village and Masonicare Health Center of Wallingford for their extraordinary care of Teofila these past 20 years, especially her family on 4C and in her final days with Hospice.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 29, 2019