Terence Eugene Devine, Jr.
Terence Eugene Devine, Jr., age 73, of Shelton passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born on January 2, 1949 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Terence E. Devine Sr. and Barbara (Selepes) Devine. He graduated from Shelton High School in 1966 and attended the University of Connecticut. Terry was self-employed and worked throughout New England and the Tri-State area installing security systems. An avid sports fan, he took pleasure in watching the Boston Red Sox, UCONN Basketball and Manchester United (Greatest Football Club). He enjoyed the time that he shared attending UCONN games and a mutual love of the television show, "The Rifleman" with his brother, Jeff. Unless, a John Ford western with John Wayne was on. He was a huge Ten Years After and Canned Heat fan, and was lucky enough to have seen them at the legendary Fillmore East a number of times, and at Woodstock. As a Boy Scout, he attained the rank of Life Scout, helped to build Camp Strang in Goshen and shared this special bond of scouting with his nephew, Andrew. Terry was also an avid reader and follower of politics. He was always ready for a rousing discussion! Back in the day, Terry was known by friends as "Captain", "One of the Three Musketeers" and a member of the "Huntington Green Boys". He loved traveling throughout Nova Scotia, home of his paternal grandparents, with his Great Dane, Lyric. Terry's greatest joy in life was his daughter, Taylor. He loved her immeasurably and was so very proud of the wonderful woman she has become. That love also extended to all of his nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephew, they all held a special place in Uncle T's heart. Terry leaves behind to cherish his memory, his most beloved daughter, Taylor Renae Devine and her husband, Michael Rak; his six siblings Gail Devine (Peter) and her daughters Sacha and Alyssa, Pamela Devine (Dennis) and her daughter, Barbara (Shane), Joann Fitzpatrick (Michael) and son, Christopher, Beverly Belden (Richard) and sons, Bryan, Matthew (Jen) and Michael, Jeffrey Devine (Martha) and children Veronica and Andrew (Cassie), and Melissa Parker and children, Tyler and Ginger (Dave). He is also survived by his former wife, Donna Martin, who he remained friends with to the day he died. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, all services at this time will be private. He will be buried in St. John's Cemetery in Stratford alongside his parents. The family will announce a celebration of Terry's life at a later date. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton has been privileged with the arrangements. Please sign Terry's guest book or share a memory at www.riverviewfh.com
