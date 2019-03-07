Terence Roach

Terence (Terry) Roach, age 86, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Gloria Phillips Roach, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Born and raised in Manchester, England, son of the late Albert and Marie Evans Roach, Mr. Roach served in the British Army before his marriage to Gloria and emigration to the United States in 1957. He had been a Fairfield resident for over 60 years. Mr. Roach was Director of Engineering for the Perkin Elmer Corp until his retirement. He holds a patent on a CAT scanner radiation device. He was a life time member of the Fayerweather Yacht Club, where he served on the Board of Governors, started the Frostbite winter sailing program and served on the race committee for summer sailing series. Terry was a member of Institute of Electrical & Electronic Engineers (IEEE), Soaring Society of America and National Association for Amateur Radio. Terry was an avid sailor and sailplane pilot and enjoyed flying in Wurtsboro, NY or sailing Long Island Sound aboard the "Spook". He enjoyed music, loved animals and more than anything treasured the times that he spent with his family and friends. Terry had a brilliant mind and could fix anything. He was known for his witty sense of humor and uncanny ability to tell a good story. A loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, he will be greatly missed. In addition to Gloria, his loving wife of 61 years, survivors include his daughter, Susan Monroe (Paul Boyle) of Stratford; his son, Trevor Roach, of Darien; his precious granddaughters, Lauren Roach and Brittany Turk; a special nephew, David Stanley (Cathey) as well as his lifelong best friend, Bob Butler. He was predeceased by his grandson, Andrew Roach. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center with a service celebrating his life at 6:00 p.m. All other services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank the staff of Grasmere at the Park, Bridges by EPOCH of Trumbull, Yale-New Haven Geriatric Group and Caring Hospice Service for the compassionate care that Terry received during his illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 70 New Canaan Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851. For travel directions or to sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary