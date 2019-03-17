Connecticut Post Obituaries
Teresa Kuhn
Teresa F. Kuhn


Teresa F. Kuhn, age 94 of Stratford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. She was the widow of Roy Kuhn Sr. Born in Bridgeport on May 4, 1924 she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Teresa Herman Grennan. Mrs. Kuhn was a duplicator operator a Bridgeport Brass Co. for many years until her retirement. She was the past president of Nichols School PTA and Stratford PTA Council. Teresa was very active at the Stratford United Methodist Church where for 43 years she arranged the Alter flowers for weekly services, she loved arranging flowers for any occasion and enjoyed bowling. She will be sadly missed by her devoted son Roy Kuhn Jr. of Stratford. Roy would like to thank the nurses and staff of Bridgeport Hospital and Benchmark Senior Living at Split Rock for their exceptional care and devotion to Teresa. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street, Stratford with Pastor Simeon Law officiating. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place on July 30, 2019 at Union cemetery, next to her husband Roy on the anniversary of their wedding. For online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 17, 2019
