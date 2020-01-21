|
|
Teresa Lisi
Teresa (Perrilli) Lisi, age 87, of Mount Pleasant, SC, and formerly of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Domenico Lisi. Born in the Province of Frosinone, Italy on December 21, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Achille and Maria Celli Perrilli. Teresa's passion was sewing, and she was a seamstress all her life. While living in Italy, her father owned a tailor shop, where she learned to sew at the age of 12. She also built many relationships with people in Trumbull that utilized her talents. A loving and devoted wife, mother, nonna and friend of many, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Known for her outstanding homestyle Italian cooking and her ability to connect with any and all people, Teresa was a true gift to every person who had the chance to meet her. She is survived by her loving children, Diana Connors and her husband Greg of Mount Pleasant, SC, her son, John Lisi and his wife Sharon of Johns Island, SC, four grandchildren, Jennifer Harriett, Jonathan Lisi, Samantha Connors, and Alyssa Connors, in addition to three great-grandchildren, Whitney, Harmony, and Paisley and her sister Anna Capogni, she was predeceased by her sister, Guilanna Pagato. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Entombment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may greet the family on Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 22, 2020