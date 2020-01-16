|
Teresa M. Dieguez
Teresa Dieguez of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Alejandro Dieguez, Sr. (The love of her life). Born on October 22, 1930 in New York City, Teresa was the daughter of the late Avelino Rodriguez and Caridad Ayan Rodriguez. She graduated from Bassick High School, Class of 1949 and attended Poza Business School in NYC. Before her retirement, she worked at Asgrow Export Co. in Milford, Remington Arms and Control Distribution for over 20 years. Teresa loved to knit afghans and crochet, making several afghans for family, friends and the Veteran's Hospital. She loved spending time with her family and collecting baseball cards. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Dolores Dieguez-Denby. She is survived by her son Alejandro Dieguez, Jr. and his wife Debra, her daughter Elena Dieguez and her fiancé Glen Belush, grandson Richard Karkellie, granddaughter Laura Karkellie, great grandson Rogan Karkellie who was her pride and joy, sister-in-law Teresa Fernandez, niece Luz Kaulfers both of NJ and two dear cousins Manuel Ayan of NY and Flora Mendoza of Thornwood, NY. Teresa will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her.
Friends are invited to meet directly in St. Catherine of Siena Church, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be private. The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd. #200, Framingham, MA 01701, www.diabetes.org. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 17, 2020