Teresa Mae Del Conte
1921 - 2020
Teresa Mae Del Conte
Teresa Mae Del Conte, age 98, of Bridgeport, passed away May 21, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Mario B. Del Conte, Sr. and daughter Margaret (Peggy) Del Conte. Teresa Mae was the daughter of Ephram and Margaret Stewart. Survivors include her beloved son, Mario B. Del Conte, Jr. and daughter- in-law, Kathaleen of Fairfield, grandson, Christopher of Wisconsin and granddaughter, Jennifer of Fairfield. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Danielle, Michael, Joel and Rachael Del Conte all of Wisconsin. Services will be private at Pinelawn Cemetery, Long Island. To send online condolences, please visit www.spearfuneralhome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on May 23, 2020.
May 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
