Teresa DeJules McCray
Teresa DeJules McCray entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She leaves to cherish her loving memory three daughters, Kathleen King, Adrienne Hailey and Pamela McCray; and son Brian McCray. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Messiah Baptist Church, 210 Congress St., Bridgeport. The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m., until time of service at the church. Interment will be held at Lakeview Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Avenue, Bridgeport. For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 15, 2019