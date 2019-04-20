Teresa Ann O"Neil

Teresa Ann O'Neil, 58, of Newtown went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 16 at 10:30 p.m. Born September 6th, 1960, in Milford, CT, she was the daughter of Louis and Jacqueline (Fox) Cotton. Teresa was a well-known horseback riding instructor, very active in her parish community of Saint Rose, and a member of the Newtown Strong Therapy dogs. Terry touched every life she came in contact with. She loved her husband, children,and granddaughter dearly. Terry ran numerous Ragnars, was a blackbelt, competed in ballroom dancing, and loved her horses and farm. She is survived by her husband of eight years, Neal O'Neil; son, Daniel; Daughter and Son in Law, Kacy and Mike; and her granddaughter, Kailey. Calling hours will be held Thursday, April 25 from 5:00- 8:00 p.m. at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street in Newtown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 26 at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Rose of Lima Church in Newtown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Newtown Strong Therapy Dogs, The Avielle Foundation or Ability Beyond.