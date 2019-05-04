Teresa V. Almeida

Teresa V. Almeida, age 74, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 3, 2019 surrounded by her family after a 9-year courageous battle with breast cancer. Teresa was born in Vilarinho Das Parinheiras, Portugal on December 15, 1944 the daughter of the late Abel and Ana Joaquim. She immigrated to the US in 1969 and made Bridgeport her home until moving to Shelton and ultimately to Beacon Falls. She was a very active communicant at St. Michael's Church in Beacon Falls. Teresa was a retired CNA, a job that she absolutely loved. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Teresa was an amazing cook and taking care of everyone around her gave her great joy. Always a very humble person, her family was her life. She would give selflessly to anyone she met. She fought cancer with everything she had in her. Teresa leaves behind the love of her life, her devoted and loving husband of 49 years Adalberto Almeida along with their children Dalia Simões and her husband John and Joseph Almeida. Teresa was also the loving grandmother of Jonathan, Ava and Joshua Simões whom she loved with all her heart. She is further survived by her sisters Alcina (António) Lino, Maria (Luciano) Gomes and a brother Joao (Eulalia) Monteiro as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Dhanjal and her oncology team for the love, friendship and compassion they showed our mother the past nine years. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. from the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 9:00 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 25 Maple Ave., Beacon Falls. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday from 4-7 PM in the funeral home. The family requests that memorial contributions be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to EWTN Global Catholic Network, www.ewtn.com. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary