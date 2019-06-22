Teresina Marghella

Teresina "Theresa" Arlia Marghella age 90, of Bridgeport died peacefully with her family by her side on June 17, 2019. Theresa was born in Belmonte, Italy, the daughter of the late Nicola and Maria Bruno Arlia and raised her family in Bridgeport. She lost her spirit on the passing of her beloved husband, Thomas, in July of 2016. She was a seamstress and then retired from Sikorsky Aircraft. She went on to work part-time for Shaw's Supermarket in the bakery department. She liked keeping busy, cooking and baking for her family and especially loved Pasta Sundays.She was very proud of her summer garden and made homemade sauce from her tomatoes. She cherished all the time she spent with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Throughout the years, she enjoyed going on vacations with her family. Survivors include her loving children, Angela Marghella, who took good care of her at home, and Maria Domack, her grandchildren, Jason Domack and his wife Celia, Jennifer Artman and her husband Ron, four great-grandchildren, Michael and Kevin Domack, Ronnie and Ryan Artman, a sister, Nicolina Bossio, her sister-in-law Aida Marghella and wonderful nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas, her son, Anthony, and her daughter-in-law Deborah Marghella, her sister and brother-in-law Angela and Guglielmo Veltri and brothers-in-law Alfred Bossio, and Valentino and Frank Marghella. All funeral services were held privately. Entombment took place in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Arrangements were entrusted to Abriola Parkview Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com Published in Connecticut Post on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary