Teri Pavone
Teri (DeRosa) Pavone passed away peacefully on Nov. 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Mannie Pavone, her brother Vincent DeRosa and her sisters Peggy DeRosa and Barbara Paul. She is survived by her loving sister, Joan Bogen of Oxford, CT and her brother Day DeRosa and his wife Agnes of FL, her brother Frank Colacurcio, her step-children, and her many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Christian mass celebrating her life on Friday, Dec. 13,2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 910 Main St. South, Southbury, CT. The burial will be at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 12, 2019