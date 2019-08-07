|
|
Terrance Richard Graham
It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Terrace Richard Graham, age 54, of Stamford. He was born in Bridgeport on April 4, 1965 son of James Graham Jr. and Karen (Neal) Graham. Terry graduated from Shelton High School in 1983. He then went on to Worcester Polytechnic Institute and Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA graduating from both. Terry had a successful business in computer graphic design. He also taught private and group music lessons. Throughout his life he was gifted in everything he did. Terry loved to play the guitar, harpsichord and other stringed musical instruments. While in high school Terry was identified as gifted; everything he did was precise and methodical. He will fondly be remembered for his gentle and quiet nature, and his sense of humor. Besides his parents Terry is survived by his brother James Graham, III, his sister Kathi Leviss, and her husband Evan, and their children Ethan, Hunter and Cole, his aunts Dolores Smith, and her husband Glenn and Theresa Graham, his uncle Richard Neal and his wife Karen, and his cousins Joy Smeraglia (Michael) , Laura Sanburg, (Kevin), and Brian Graham (Nicole). Friends may greet his family on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. At 5:00 p.m. a service will be held in the funeral home. At the request of his family memorial contributions may be made to the Shelton Animal Shelter, 11 Brewster St., Shelton, CT 06484. Offer online condolences to his family at www.riverviewfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 8, 2019