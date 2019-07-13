Terrence Fitzpatrick

Terrence Fitzpatrick, age 79, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Gallanger Fitzpatrick. Born in Bridgeport on November 11, 1939, he was the son of the late William and Gertrude O'Connor Fitzpatrick. A graduate of Bullard Havens Technical School, Terrence had worked as a carpenter and in the construction field before starting his own business in 1976. It was then that he began Fitzpatrick and Son Plumbing and Heating, where he gave many years of dedicated service. He was a grateful member and friend of Bill W., where he touched many lives and built lasting friendships. He was an amateur photographer, and his incomparable sense of humor will forever be remembered. However, his greatest enjoyment was found in the time he spent with his family, especially his granddaughters, whom he was extremely proud of and adored so much. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his beloved wife Barbara of 59 years, other survivors include his loving children, Pamela Abate and her husband George of Verona, NJ, Christine Fitzpatrick of North Royalton, OH and Brian Fitzpatrick of Stratford, his seven cherished granddaughters, Courtney, Kelly, Katie, Hilary, Charlotte, Maia and Paige. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Joy Fitzpatrick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Interment will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Swim Across the Sound, St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 14, 2019