Terrence W. Tomasko
Terrence W. Tomasko, 83, died at his home on November 22, 2020. Terry was born in Bridgeport, CT on August 21, 1937 to the late Andrew 'Bill' Tomasko and Helen D. (Tomaszewicz). Terry is survived by the love of his life Celeste Marie Wotton, four children, Timothy (Colleen Lord), Brian (Heidi Abrahamson), Andrew (Dawn Wilkinson) and LeeAnne (Oliver Sherwin), 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law's (Miriam Bull of Milford, Mary Lee Seaman of Maryland) numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and Godchildren. He was predeceased by an infant son William Tomasko.
Terry was a lifelong resident of Stratford. He attended Franklin Elementary School and graduated from Stratford High School. Immediately after High School he worked for United Illuminating as a meter reader. He attended University of Bridgeport after which he worked as a draftsman and electrical engineer at Bell & Howell which ultimately became Devar, Inc from which he retired as the marketing and sales manager. After being retired a short time he realized he missed working and became the Connecticut Region sales manager for Carl Lueders, Inc. until August 2020.
Terry and Celeste met in 1955 'behind the cereal boxes' at First National Grocery store. The minute he saw Celeste's beautiful smile he knew she was his soul mate, and he was right, they have been married for over 62 years. Their life together has been full of wonderful adventures. He planned many wonderful summer family vacations that often-included trips to the 'air-conditioned state' (Maine) to escape the heat and humidity of Fairfield County in August. Terry was an avid runner, completing 10 marathons, and always cheered on by his biggest cheerleader, Celeste. They traveled to far destinations such as Ireland and Bermuda so that Terry could run, but not all trips were focused on marathons. They loved traveling the U.S. in their RV stopping to visit Presidential Libraries and just about all the National Parks.
He was very active in his children's lives. When his boys were young, he was involved in Indian Guides and became the Boy Scout leader for Troop 73 at Nichols School and Troop 75 at St. James. Taking the troop on various camping adventures. He also enjoyed singing and was a bass in the 'fathers chorus' with his daughter at Lauralton Hall and in St. James Choir. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was often found engaged in competitive games of slap-jack, piggy, and chess.
Terry was a faithful fan of the Boston Red Sox and was overjoyed when they won the World Series in 2004. He loved all genre of music-Jazz, Sinatra, and even Celeste's Irish ballads, and trips to NYC, especially to attend the St. Paddy's day parade on the corner of 5th and 55th.
Due to social gathering restrictions related to COVID there will be no calling hours. A mass will be held on Friday, November 27th at St. James Catholic Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford, CT at 10:30. Burial immediately following at St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford, CT. Arrangements entrusted to Pistey Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Terry's name to Connecticut Hospice. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
to express condolences online.