Terri Arnette Goodman Houghton

Terri Arnette Goodman Houghton, 63, beloved wife of 44 years of Edward M. Houghton, passed peacefully, Monday, March 25, at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Houghton was a life long Huntington resident, was the daughter of the late Arnold and Carole Vogel Goodman. Terri and Ed built their home together in Huntington where they raised their two daughters. Along with her husband, she purchased and managed investment properties. Terri was a caregiver and volunteer, often quietly assisting others with their needs. Terri loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed preparing a good meal for them and serving a wonderful dessert. She was well known for her love of children and good chocolate. She and Edward enjoyed traveling together and spending time at their home in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire.

Terri is survived by her two loving daughters and wonderful sons-in-law, Carolyn & Michael Pici and Michelle & Andrew Wigzell; her beloved and cherished grandchildren, Nicholas, Kyle & Lia Marie Pici and Carter and Olivia Wigzell, her sister Lauren and her husband James Brown and her sister-in-law, Susan Goodman. She also leaves her nephews who she was extremely fond of: Brian and Thomas Goodman; Allen & Christopher Goodman; Derek, Matthew and David Brown. Also her Aunt Joyce & Uncle Robert Emslie and many cousins. Terri was predeceased by her father and mother and her brothers, Richard and James Goodman.

Calling hours will be Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road in Shelton. Funeral services will be held directly at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on the Huntington Green on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Lawn Cemetery in Huntington. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary