Terry "TJ" Ramalho
Oct 18, 1998 - Feb 13, 2019
Terry "TJ" Ramalho, age 20, of Stratford, beloved son of Terry and Kimberly (Harrington) Ramalho and brother of Keli Ramalho passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2018 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Friends are invited to attend a funeral service officiated by Deacon John Piatak at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St, Stratford. Friends may visit his family before service time from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home. For complete obituary and further information or to leave condolences, please visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 16, 2019