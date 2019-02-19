Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
1056 Daniels Farm Rd.
Trumbull, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tessie Bloom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tessie Bloom


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tessie Bloom Obituary
Tessie Rose Koulouris Bloom
Tessie Rose Koulouris Bloom, age 67, of Trumbull, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was born in Bridgeport on April 21, 1951 and is the daughter of the late Peter Spero and Stella (Bogdziewicz) Koulouris. She is survived by her daughter Heather (Jim Warner), son Brian (Michele) Bloom, and son Peter (Francesca) Bloom. Friends may call on Thursday, Feb. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Friday, friends are invited to her funeral service at 10 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Rd.,Trumbull. Please see www.riverviewfh.com for her full obituary and to leave condolences.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now