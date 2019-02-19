|
Tessie Rose Koulouris Bloom
Tessie Rose Koulouris Bloom, age 67, of Trumbull, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was born in Bridgeport on April 21, 1951 and is the daughter of the late Peter Spero and Stella (Bogdziewicz) Koulouris. She is survived by her daughter Heather (Jim Warner), son Brian (Michele) Bloom, and son Peter (Francesca) Bloom. Friends may call on Thursday, Feb. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Friday, friends are invited to her funeral service at 10 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Rd.,Trumbull. Please see www.riverviewfh.com for her full obituary and to leave condolences.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 19, 2019