Tessie Sotir

Tessie Sotir 102, Of Bridgeport, passed away at St. Joseph's Manor, Trumbull on May 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Charles Sotir. Tessie was born on April 1,1918 to the late Sam and Anna Proko in Worcester,MA.

Survivors include her son, Robert Sotir of Bridgeport and her daughter, Beverly Mackno of Georgetown,TX, A sister Margaret Athanas of MA, 6 grandchildren, 13 Great-grandchildren, with another one on the way and 1 great-great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her six brothers and 1 sister.

Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private with interment to take place in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Donations may be made to the St. George Albanian Orthodox Church. 5490 Main St, Trumbull,CT 06611 in memory of Tessie.







