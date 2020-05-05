Tessie Sotir
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tessie Sotir
Tessie Sotir 102, Of Bridgeport, passed away at St. Joseph's Manor, Trumbull on May 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Charles Sotir. Tessie was born on April 1,1918 to the late Sam and Anna Proko in Worcester,MA.
Survivors include her son, Robert Sotir of Bridgeport and her daughter, Beverly Mackno of Georgetown,TX, A sister Margaret Athanas of MA, 6 grandchildren, 13 Great-grandchildren, with another one on the way and 1 great-great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her six brothers and 1 sister.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private with interment to take place in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Donations may be made to the St. George Albanian Orthodox Church. 5490 Main St, Trumbull,CT 06611 in memory of Tessie.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Interment
Lakeview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved