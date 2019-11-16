|
|
Thayer "Pete" Brown II
Thayer W. Brown II, beloved husband of Lucia Brown, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Born in Bridgeport, CT on July 10, 1940, he was the son of Thayer W. Brown, Sr., and Evelyn Ball Brown. "Pete" proudly served his country as member of the United States Marine Corps. Before retiring, he was employed by Producto/Moore Special Tool Company, and Modern Metal Finishing. He was an avid outdoorsman and belonged to Hamden Fish & Game and also Newtown Fish & Game clubs. Pete cherished spending time outdoors and with his family and friends.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Lucia Dunne Brown, a son Lawrence Brown and his wife Christine of Wethersfield, CT, a daughter Catherine Wright and her husband Shawn of Milford, CT, grandchildren Brandon Brown, Ryan Brown, Collin Brown, Scott Wright, Ashley Wright, a sister Priscilla Kleindienst and her husband Richard of The Villages, FL, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Thayer and Evelyn Brown.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Monday, November 18th from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. To leave online condolences, please visit www.spadaccinofuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 17, 2019