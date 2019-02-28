Thelma Jean Cruz

Thelma Jean Cruz, 62, wife of Jose M. Cruz of Trumbull entered into eternal rest Monday, February 25, 2019.

Born in Norwalk on June 13, 1956, she was the daughter of John and Margaret (Blake) Puskas. Thelma dedicated her life to her family especially her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her mother Margaret and husband Jose, Thelma is survived by her children, Nelly Jean Claudio and her husband William of Bridgeport, Jose S. Cruz and his wife Jennifer of Trumbull, Christina Cruz and her lifelong partner David of Trumbull, Stephaine Berrios and her husband Marcelino of Bridgeport; grandchildren, Ezekiel Cruz, D.J. and Evonna Claudio, Genesis, Michaela, and Anaia Claudio and Mariahlynn Berrios, her sister Sue and brother Jimmy, niece and nephew, several cousins and close friends.

Thelma was also predeceased in life by her beloved father and her brother John Puskas, Jr.

Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, March 2, at 1:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. Friends may visit with the family prior to the service starting at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private.

