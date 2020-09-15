1/
Thelma Hoyt
Thelma Foley Hoyt
Thelma Foley Hoyt died on September 10, 2020 after a long and courageous struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was predeceased by her parents, Walter/Thelma Foley and her brothers, Bill and Rob Foley. She is survived by her children Christina Vanderlip, Jack (May), Kai Audett Holden (Kent), and Rob (Michelle) and ten grandchildren. Calling hours will be Thursday, September 17 from 4:00 to 6:00 at Larson's Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Larson Funeral Home Inc
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
