|
|
Thelma Lebowitz
Thelma (Mirsky) Lebowitz, age 89, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of 66 years to Louis Lebowitz, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Milford. Mrs. Lebowitz, daughter of the late Morris and Lena (Rutchuk) Mirsky, was born April 26, 1930 in Brooklyn, New York, and was a longtime area resident. Thelma was retired from Liberty Communications and enjoyed bowling, playing Mahjong tile games and having lunch with friends. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Survivors, in addition to her husband, include her two children, Beth Broderson and her partner Daniel and Mark Lebowitz and his wife Sharon; grandchildren, Alyssa Briggeman and her husband Sean, Adriana Lebowitz, Kiefer Cooper, Danielle D'Avignon, Emily Berkeley, Jeffrey Sedlak, Jennifer Spagnolo and her partner Charles, and Cody Koehn and his wife Brandy; great-grandchildren, Jessa, Nicholas, Colton, Kayden and Skye, several nieces and nephews and longtime aide and friend, Marvilla Morgan. She was predeceased by her siblings, Sara Gladstein and Phil Mirsky, and is survived by her sister-in-law Phyllis Mirsky. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service officiated by Rabbi Marcelo Kormis on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 (TODAY) at 1:00 p.m. by meeting directly in Congregation Beth El Cemetery Memorial Park, 250 Reid Street, Fairfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 2911 Dixwell Ave., Suite 100, Hamden, CT 06518. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 26, 2019