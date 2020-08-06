1/1
Theodore Larsen
Theodore (Ted) Larsen
It is with great sadness the family of Theodore (Ted) Larsen announces his passing on February 5, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ after a courageous battle with Valley Fever.
Ted was born in Bridgeport, CT on July 14, 1945 to Arnold and Edith Larsen. He graduated from Harding High School, then joined the Air Force. Upon discharge he went into the insurance industry which was a lifelong career.
He is survived by his wife Stacey, sons T.J. and wife Anna of Texas, Joshua of Colorado, daughter Jessie of Arizona, stepsons Jay Lenoce and wife Betsy of Colorado, and Greg Balkin of Washington, his precious grandchildren Iris and Alder, sisters Roberta Mitchals of Trumbull, CT and Leigh Acheychek of Milford, CT, and also several nephews and nieces. He was also predeceased by daughter Corey and sisters Gail and Kris.
Ted was an avid reader and how he loved to play golf and cook. He also loved to be home and spend time his loving dogs Bookie and Callie.
He is sadly missed and will always be in our hearts.

Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 6, 2020.
