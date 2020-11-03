Theodore Shandrowski
Theodore "Sonny" Shandrowski, age 81, of Milford entered peaceful rest on November 1, 2020.
He was born on April 2, 1939 in Bridgeport and was the son of the late Theodore and Anna (Brezina) Shandrowski. Mr. Shandrowski was a security guard for Remington Products in Bridgeport for many years before his retirement.
He is survived by his daughter, Teresa Shandrowski of Wisconsin, two grandchildren, Benjamin and Cierra, five great-grandchildren, his brother, Paul Shandrowski of Townsend, MA and several nieces and nephews. His son, David Shandrowski and his sisters, Susan Dunn and Dolores Schroeder predeceased him.
Family and friends may call on Friday, November 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. Social Distance protocols will be in place. Funeral Service will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to the VA Medical Center of West Haven. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com