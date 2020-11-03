1/1
Theodore Shandrowski
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore Shandrowski
Theodore "Sonny" Shandrowski, age 81, of Milford entered peaceful rest on November 1, 2020.
He was born on April 2, 1939 in Bridgeport and was the son of the late Theodore and Anna (Brezina) Shandrowski. Mr. Shandrowski was a security guard for Remington Products in Bridgeport for many years before his retirement.
He is survived by his daughter, Teresa Shandrowski of Wisconsin, two grandchildren, Benjamin and Cierra, five great-grandchildren, his brother, Paul Shandrowski of Townsend, MA and several nieces and nephews. His son, David Shandrowski and his sisters, Susan Dunn and Dolores Schroeder predeceased him.
Family and friends may call on Friday, November 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. Social Distance protocols will be in place. Funeral Service will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to the VA Medical Center of West Haven. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved